Arsenal signing of Atletico Madrid midfielder Partey nets €5m for Leganes

Leganes have pocketed an unexpected fee of €5m from the transfer that took midfielder Thomas Partey – who never played for the club – from Atletico Madrid to Arsenal.

The details are outlined by Diario AS, who explain how the Ghanaian – who only spent a short period of time at the club when they were in the third division of Spanish football – has now netted a significant fee for the club, who were relegated from La Liga this year.

It is reported how the club had retained 10 percent of the player’s rights and had sold a further 40 percent to Atleti back in 2017 for a fee of €6m, so they have made a grand total of €11m from the player over the years.

The Ghanaian star has been a member of Atleti’s first-team squad since the 2015-16 and his exit to North London will come as a serious blow to the club, who had been intent on maintaining him for this campaign.