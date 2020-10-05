Antoine Griezmann is unhappy at Barcelona, claims France boss Deschamps

France boss Didier Deschamps has claimed that Antoine Griezmann is unhappy at Barcelona as he expressed concern during a press conference.

Deschamps made reference to how the forward was being utilised at the Catalan club, and believed he was not being played in his strongest position and this was having a negative impact on his happiness.

“I am talking to Griezmann frequently and I will see him later, but I am sure that he is currently not happy with his situation at Barcelona,” Deschamps told reporters, as per Diario AS.

“Griezmann is currently playing on the right wing, but we do not understand the fact that he is not playing in a more centered position.”

In August, a report in Marca claimed Barcelona have offered Griezmann in a swap deal back to Atletico Madrid for Joao Felix.

Similarly, the player’s former agent Eric Olhats explained Griezmann wanted to leave Barcelona before being persuaded to have a change of heart by the new boss Ronald Koeman.

Griezmann is set to form a key part for Koeman’s side this campaign with Luis Suarez’s exit meaning there is a new-look attack at the club.

Much will depend on the form and fitness of Ousmane Dembele while Ansu Fati will also be seeking a regular spot, with Martin Braithwaite also in contention.