Zinedine Zidane pleased with Real Madrid’s start to 2020-21 season

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has confirmed he is happy with his side start to the 2020-21 La Liga season.

Los Blancos have been blighted with key injuries in the opening weeks of the campaign, however, the defending champions are unbeaten in their first four matches.

Zidane’s side drew 0-0 against Real Sociedad in their opening fixture, before beating Real Betis and Real Valladolid and winning 2-0 on the road at Levante earlier today.

Goals from Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema sealed the win for Zidane, and they head into the international break in good shape.

“The result against Levante does not leave me with a bad feeling,” he told a post match interview with Marca.

“We know we can improve and concede less chances and goals. But I am positive about the situation as it’s another three points and a clean sheet.

“We have three wins and a draw, what more can I ask for?”

The bulk of Zidane’s squad will now head off on international duty in the coming days, with certain players on the road to recovery from injury remaining in Madrid.

Zidane’s side face a home game against newly promoted Cadiz on their return to La Liga action, followed by the start of the Champions League campaign against Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk.