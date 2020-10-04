Real Madrid to make player plus cash offer for Lyon star Houssem Aouar

Real Madrid are considering a last minute player plus cash offer for Lyon star Houssem Aoaur, with Mariano Diaz possibly heading back to the Ligue 1 club.

The defending La Liga champions are yet to make a big name transfer during the summer window, and Zinedine Zidane has already confirmed his interest in the French international.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has previously confirmed neither Aoaur or Memphis Depay will leave the club in the next 48 hours as Rudi Garcia’s side look to focus on the season ahead.

However, according to reports from Diario AS, Real Madrid will make an offer of €20m plus Diaz to break the deadlock with the Ligue 1 club

Diaz returned to the Spanish capital at the start of the 2018-19 season after Zinedine Zidane’s side activated their return clause on him, after he netted an eye catching 21 goals in a single season in France.

But he has struggled to make an impact on his return to Madrid, making just five La Liga appearances under Zidane in 2019-20.