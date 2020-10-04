Philippe Coutinho wants to make an impact at Barcelona in 2020-21

Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho is keen to make up for lost time at the club after returning to the Camp Nou this summer.

The Brazilian international spent the 2019-20 campaign on loan at Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, however, after the German club declined to activate his purchase clause he returned to Barcelona.

However, despite playing a full role in preseason, the former Liverpool man was consistently linked with a return to the Premier League.

But new Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has placed his faith in the 28-year old, starting him in all three of their La Liga games in 2020-21, and Coutinho is confident of playing an important role under the Dutchman.

“I really want to work hard and be involved in important things,” he told an interview with Marca after their 1-1 draw with Sevilla.

“We have played three difficult games and we will continue to work hard and get used to playing in the coming weeks.”

Koeman looks set to play Coutinho in a deeper role in his new look Barcelona team, alongside Frenkie De Jong and Sergio Busquets, in support of Lionel Messi, Ansu Fati and Antoine Griezmann.