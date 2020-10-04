Lyon confirm last minute Barcelona exit for Memphis Depay

Lyon sporting director Juninho Pernambucano has confirmed Barcelona have agreed a deal to sign Dutch international Memphis Depay.

The former Manchester United star has been linked with a move to the Camp Nou after playing a key role in Lyon’s march to the Champions League semi-finals this summer.

However, club president Jean-Michel Aulas stated neither Depay nor Houssem Aouar would be sold after this weekend, after manager Rudi Garcia told him he wanted to keep hold the pair.

Despite Aulas’ stance, Juninho has indicated a deal is in motion, as per reports from El Chringuito.

🚨🎙️ Juninho, director deportivo del LYON: "DEPAY tiene un ACUERDO con el BARÇA. Es posible que MAÑANA se vaya al Barça, pero no es seguro". ¡A las 0:00h todos a @elchiringuitotv ! pic.twitter.com/6IV9pid8z3 — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) October 4, 2020

But despite a potential breakthrough in a deal, Juninho confirmed the agreement is not completed, and no extension will be granted beyond the October 5 transfer deadline.

Aouar has been linked with a move to Real Madrid and Premier League side Arsenal, however, if Depay moves on, the Ligue 1 club are unlikely to sanction a second big name departure.