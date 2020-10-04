Injury hit Real Madrid win 2-0 at Levante

Zinedine Zidane’s injury ravaged Real Madrid side maintained their unbeaten start to the 2020-21 La Liga season thanks to a 2-0 win away at Levante.

The French boss was without seven first team players for the trip to the Estadi Ciutat de Valencia, but a goal in either half from Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema secured all three points.

The visitors were the quickest out of the blocks in this tie, as Brazilian international Vinicius slotted home from a corner after 14 minutes.

Levante have enjoyed a solid start to the new season, and Paco Lopez’s side responded quickly, with Nikola Vukcevic hitting the bar and Jorge Miramon firing wide.

Los Blancos did look to give themselves some breathing space after the break as Benzema clipped a post.

With Zidane’s side unable to put game to bed after the break, Levante had a flurry of chances in the closing stages, with Enis Bardhi and Jose Luis Morales both denied by Thibaut Courtois.

But the defending champions finally got their vital second goal in added time, as Benzema finished off a blistering counter attack.

