Barcelona held to 1-1 Camp Nou draw by Sevilla

Barcelona’s winning start to the 2020-21 La Liga season has come to an end after Ronald Koeman’s side were held to a 1-1 draw by Sevilla.

La Blaugrana won their first two games of the domestic campaign, against Villarreal and Celta Vigo, but Julen Lopetegui’s team provided a real test for the Catalans at the Camp Nou.

Both goals came in a quickfire start, as Philippe Coutinho netted his first La Liga goal since April 2019 on ten minutes, after Luuk De Jong had fired Sevilla in front.

Koeman’s side had the better chances as the first half wore on, with Yassine Bounou denying Ansu Fati and Antoine Griezmann.

Neither team managed to create too many clear cut chances in a low key final half hour, with Lionel Messi and Francisco Trincao both wasting half chances to snatch all three points.

Up next for Barcelona after the international break is a trip to the Spanish capital to face Jose Bordalas’ Getafe.

Image via Barcelona CF on Twitter