Zinedine Zidane names 20-man Real Madrid squad for Levante clash

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has named just 20 players as part of his matchday squad to travel Levante tomorrow.

Los Blancos will head to the Estadi Ciutat de Valencia in the middle of a growing injury crisis, after Dani Carvajal added to Zidane’s woes a knee problem picked up in training this week.

The Spanish international is expected to be sidelined for around two months, according to Mundo Deportivo, with Eden Hazard, Eder Militao and Toni Kroos all out of action.

Zidane’s options are restricted for this weekend’s La Liga test, and the French coach has also called up youth team star Victor Chust Garcia to provide cover in defence.

REAL MADRID SQUAD V LEVANTE:

GOALKEEPERS: Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Diego Altube

DEFENDERS: Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Nacho Fernandez, Marcelo, Ferland Mendy, Victor Chust Garcia

MIDFIELDERS: Luka Modric, Martin Odegaard, Casemiro, Isco, Federico Valverde

FORWARDS: Karim Benzema, Luka Jovic, Marco Asensio, Lucas Vazquez, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes