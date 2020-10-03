Real Betis eye loan switch for Barcelona defender Juan Miranda

La Liga side Real Betis are aiming to secure a last minute loan move for Barcelona defender Juan Miranda.

Manuel Pellegrini has opted for a host of bargain signings this summer, bringing in Martin Montoya, Claudio Bravo and Victor Ruiz.

However, the former Manchester City boss has reportedly targeted left back as an area in need of improvement in 2020-21.

Reports from Marca claim Pellegrini wants to bring in Miranda on a season long loan deal to provide cover for Alex Moreno at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

The Spanish U21 international spent last season on loan at Bundesliga club Schalke 04, as part of a two year deal.

However, after making just 11 league appearances in 2019-20, he cut short his time in Germany to return to the Camp Nou this summer.

The 20-year old came through the La Masia academy system, after joining the club as a 14-year old from Real Betis, but he is yet to make a La Liga appearance for La Blaugrana.