Bayern Munich reach agreement to sign Espanyol star Marc Roca

Bayern Munich have agreed a deal to sign Espanyol midfielder Marc Roca in a deal worth an initial €15m plus variables, report Diario Sport.

The report outlines how the star midfielder will pen a four-year contract at the German champions with the option of an additional season after all parties reached an agreement on Saturday, with the papers already signed.

Roca had a €40m release clause at the RCDE Stadium but following the club’s relegation to the Segunda division, his market value was significantly decreased and an exit was inevitable.

A star at Under-21 level with Spain, it is widely thought that Roca will be a part of the senior national team in the coming years and he started 33 league games for Espanyol last season.

The central midfielder has only made 123 first-team appearances for the Catalan club but has been widely praised for his technical ability, positional sense and leadership qualities.