Barcelona star Samuel Umtiti has loan interest from Ligue 1 and Serie A

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti could leave on loan in the next 48 hours, with rumoured interest from sides in France and Italy.

The French international was linked with a move to Arsenal earlier this summer, but the Gunners backed out of a deal due to concerns over his poor injury record in Catalonia.

However, with Ronald Koeman unable to include him in his match day squads for Barcelona’s opening two games of the 2020-21 season due to a persistent knee injury, he could now move on.

Reports from Marca claim four clubs have expressed an interest in a season loan deal, including former side Lyon, alongside Rennes, AS Roma and Napoli.

Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet look certain to be Koeman’s first choice centre back partnership this season, with youth team star Ronald Araujo a back up option.

However, a potential exit for Umtiti could be blocked if Jean-Clair Todibo completes a £20m move to Fulham, with Koeman unwilling to have just two senior centre backs in the months ahead.