Wolves signing Nelson Semedo admits he fell short at Barcelona

Nelson Semedo has admitted that he did not reach the level of performance he wanted to at Barcelona, following his transfer to Wolves last month.

The Portugal international left the Camp Nou last month after a three-year stint, where he won four trophies including two La Liga titles.

Semedo was signed from Benfica in the summer of 2017 for a €35m fee but he had not always featured regularly in the side, with Sergi Roberto often preferred at full-back.

Now he has admitted that whilst he enjoyed his time in the Catalan capital he found it a huge challenge professionally.

“I enjoyed my time at Barcelona and I made friendships that will be there forever for me,” Semedo told DAZN, as cited by Diario Sport.

“My time there overall was positive, I won four trophies and played nearly 150 games in three seasons, something that is very hard to achieve at a club like Barca.

“It is such a high level and I wanted to play more, and it is true that I did not get to the level I wanted.

“I had to adapt my game from what I was familiar with and that is not easy, I tried my best and received a lot of help but it was a big challenge.”

It has been a busy summer of exits at the Catalan giants with Semedo’s exit added to the list of Ivan Rakitic, Arthur Melo, Luis Suarez, and Arturo Vidal, who were sold to Sevilla, Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Inter respectively.

Barcelona have replaced Semedo in their squad by completing the signing of United States international Sergino Dest from Ajax.