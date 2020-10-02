Villarreal win race to sign Tottenham defender Foyth

Villarreal have agreed a deal to sign Tottenham central defender Juan Foyth on loan with an option to buy, claims Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

It is said that the Yellow Submarine will pay the Argentine’s full salary and will hold an option to buy of €15m during the loan deal.

Juan Foyth is expected to join Villarreal on loan with buy option [€15m] from Tottenham. Last details to be sorted soon. Villarreal will pay 100% of his salary. Foyth turned down 2 bids from Italy to join Villarreal 🟡 #THFC #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 2, 2020

Foyth had been linked strongly to Valencia and another report spoke of interest from Leeds United while this update claimed there was interest from Serie A.

The 22-year-old joined Spurs in 2017 from Estudiantes and featured 17 times in the 2018/19 campaign, including starting the Champions League home knockout games against Borussia Dortmund and Ajax.

Yet last season he was frozen out and has started just one league game but was substituted off at half-time in last December’s draw at Norwich City for Spurs

Foyth was highly rated by Mauricio Pochettino but has fallen out of prominence under Jose Mourinho and is now on his way out of the club.