Spain squad: Luis Enrique selection shows there are no untouchables

Spain boss Luis Enrique has illustrated once again with his latest squad selection that there are no untouchables in his squad, as argued by Marca.

The report argues how the exclusion of Jordi Alba, Íñigo Martínez, Isco, Saúl Niguez, Koke, Alvaro Morata and Iago Aspas shows that several players established in the squad in recent years are now expendable.

Th longest standing players who still have prominence under the coach are Sergio Ramos, Sergio Busquets, David De Gea, Jesus Navas and Dani Carvajal, although he was injured for this call-up.

It comes as La Roja named their 25-man squad for the upcoming three internationals, a friendly against Portugal and Nations League qualifiers against Switzerland and Ukraine.

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara, who has coronavirus, and Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio, who has just recovered from an injury, are thought to be highly regarded by the boss and will return when they are fully fit.

18 teams are represented in the squad – Barcelona and Manchester City have three players while Villarreal, Real Sociedad and Leeds all have two each.

Levante midfielder Jose Campana and Real Betis star Sergio Canales are all included in the squad, along with RB Leipzig winger Dani Olmo, but there are no Atletico Madrid players named.

