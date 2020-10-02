Real Madrid star Dani Carvajal set for two month injury lay off

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal is set to miss up to two months of action after picking up a serious knee injury in training this week.

Carvajal was called up for international duty with Luis Enrique’s Spain side for their games against Switzerland, Ukraine and the Netherlands in the coming weeks, but he will now miss out.

Reports from Mundo Deportivo claim he is expected to be sidelined until at least early December, however, the club’s official statement has not put an estimated timetable on his possible return.

Muchas gracias por todos los mensajes de ánimo que estoy recibiendo.🙏🏻

No es más que una piedra en el camino.

Deseando estar de vuelta cuanto antes. pic.twitter.com/l40Zol6LLY — Dani Carvajal Ramos (@DaniCarvajal92) October 2, 2020

Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane is now expected to put his faith in the returning Alvaro Odriozola as Carvajal’s replacement at right back in the coming months.

Experienced defender Nacho Fernandez can also fill in at full back, alongside utility pair Eder Militao and Lucas Vazquez, as covering options for Zidane.

Real Madrid head to Levante this weekend in their final La Liga game before the international break.