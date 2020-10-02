Real Madrid defender Carvajal faces two months out with knee injury

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal will not feature again until December after being ruled out with an injury in his right knee.

Los Blancos confirmed the news on Friday with Marca estimating such an injury was likely to keep him from playing for the next two months.

Carvajal has damaged the internal lateral ligament of his right knee, in news that means he also missed out on a call-up to the Spain squad for the upcoming international break.

Muchas gracias por todos los mensajes de ánimo que estoy recibiendo.🙏🏻

No es más que una piedra en el camino.

Deseando estar de vuelta cuanto antes. pic.twitter.com/l40Zol6LLY — Dani Carvajal Ramos (@DaniCarvajal92) October 2, 2020

Alvaro Odriozola is now the player most likely to step in for Zinedine Zidane’s side over the coming months, having started in the recent league victory over Real Valladolid.

The versatile Nacho Fernandez is another option for Madrid while it has been suggested that left-back Ferland Mendy could also play in the position, while Lucas Vazquez could also fill-in at right-back.

Carvajal will miss at least Madrid’s first four Champions League games alongside the league meetings against Levante, Cádiz, Huesca, Barcelona Valencia and Villarreal.