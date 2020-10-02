Ramon Planes confirms no Manchester United talks over Ousmane Dembele

Barcelona Technical Secretary Ramon Planes has confirmed the club are not in negotiations with Manchester United over Ousmane Dembele.

The French international has been linked with a move to the Premier League club with his first team opportunities potentially limited at the Camp Nou in 2020-21.

However, the 52-year old has dismissed any potential last-minute exit for the former Borussia Dortmund winger, with Ronald Koeman now set to include him in his first team plans in the coming months.

“There is no negotiation with Manchester United, I can confirm this,” he told an interview with Marca.

“He is our player, we know his potential and with all the changes that have occurred in the team we hope he will give the best.

“We hope to enjoy all his possibilities. We are confident he will have a good year with us. ”

The 23-year old has endured an injury wrecked three seasons in Catalonia, missing an estimated 80 games due to a constant stream of injuries.

Koeman has only used him as a substitute option so far in 2020-21, with a 20-minute cameo role in their 4-0 home win against Villarreal last weekend.

Lionel Messi, Ansu Fati and Antonie Griezmann have started both of Koeman’s first two games in charge, with four La Liga goals between them.