Manchester United tracking Sevilla star Lucas Ocampos

Manchester United are pursuing a deal to sign Sevilla star Lucas Ocampos before Monday’s transfer window deadline, report ESPN.

It is said by the report that Ocampos is seen as an alternative to signing Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho – who remains the number one target – or Barcelona to sign their forward Ousmane Dembele, to whom they have been linked to with a loan move.

Ocampos, 26, netted 14 goals and provided three assists in 33 La liga appearances for the Andalusian club last campaign and thrived since joining from Marseille in a €15m deal last summer.

Ocampos was comprehensively voted as the best signing in La Liga for the 2019/20 season in a Marca poll, raking in a whopping 38 percent of the vote.

He also provided one of the moments of the season in Sevilla’s win over Eibar in July, as he scored the only goal of the game before ending the match as an emergency goalkeeper and saving from Eibar shot-stopper Marko Dmitrovic in a dramatic finale.

Ocampos has already had somewhat of a nomadic playing career across River Plate, Monaco, Genoa, Milan and Marseille, but his form since moving to Spanish football has exceeded that of any club beforehand in his career.