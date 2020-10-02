Lucas Torreira arrives in Spain ahead of Atletico Madrid switch

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has landed in Madrid ahead of his anticipated season long move to Atletico Madrid.

The former Sampdoria star has been heavily linked with an exit from the Emirates Stadium after slipping down the pecking order following Mikel Arteta’s arrival in December 2019.

According to reports from Spanish radio station Onda Cero, the Uruguayan international will undergo a medical tomorrow before penning a 12-month deal at the Wanda Metropolitano.

🎙️ @JanitoMori "Lucas Torreira está prácticamente hecho. Está en Madrid y mañana pasará el reconocimiento médico con el Atlético"https://t.co/RnYNgTKQz4 pic.twitter.com/dJ6g1NTuzc — El Transistor (@ElTransistorOC) October 2, 2020

The deal does not include a purchase option for Torreira, with Diego Simeone only looking to fill midfield gap for the heavily congested 2020-21 season.

Torreira is then expected to fly directly from Madrid to Montevideo and join up with Oscar Tabarez’s Uruguay squad for their 2022 World Cup qualification double header against Chile and Ecuador.

New Atletico Madrid teammate Luis Suarez has also been named in the 23-man squad, alongside fellow La Liga stars Ronald Araujo, Damian Suarez, Federico Valverde, Mauro Arambarri and Maxi Gomez.