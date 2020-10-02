Getafe want former Napoli star Jose Callejon

La Liga side Getafe want to secure a free transfer for ex Napoli midfielder Jose Callejon in the coming days, according to reports from Marca.

The former Spanish international departed the Serie A giants after his contract expired at the end of last season, after making 573 appearances in all competitions for Gennaro Gattuso’s side.

The report claims Getafe boss Jose Bordalas wants to bring in a new attacker before the transfer window closes next week, however, the club are still working on putting together an acceptable financial package for the 33-year old.

Callejon is rumoured to be requesting a salary that would put him amongst Getafe’s top earners, as part of a three-year contract at the Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

If Getafe are unable to secure a deal, they could turn their attention Boca Juniors star Sebastian Villa, but a move for the Colombian international would represent a more expensive overall deal than any offer for Callejon.