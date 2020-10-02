Done deal: Roma sign Real Madrid forward Borja Mayoral on two-year loan

Real Madrid forward Borja Mayoral has joined Italian club Roma on a loan deal for the next two seasons, the club have confirmed.

The Spaniard had featured for just 22 minutes this campaign – during a substitute appearance at Real Betis – and has lost prominence to Luka Jovic, who was also in the discussions with Roma before they moved instead for the Madrid youth product.

Mayoral, 23, bagged eight goals in La Liga for Levante last campaign and is entering the final year of his contract in the Spanish capital.

The striker has scored seven goals across 31 first team appearances in the Spanish capital but has spent three of the past four campaigns out on loan.

Mayoral bagged two goals in 21 appearances in a loan spell at Wolfsburg in 2016-17 before returning to Madrid the following campaign – where he scored seven goals including four in La Liga.

The Spaniard netted 13 goals in 67 appearances for Levante, who had been a cluster of clubs linked with a permanent move this summer.