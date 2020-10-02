Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele closing in on Man United move after Pogba persuasion

Manchester United and Barcelona have advanced their discussions over the transfer of forward Ousmane Dembele, according to multiple reports.

A report in L’Equipe claims that talks are increasing and developing between the clubs over the transfer of the Frenchman, while ESPN say the negotiations are “going well”.

Indeed, it is claimed that Manchester United’s midfield star Paul Pogba – an international teammate of Dembele – has persuaded the Blaugrana forward over the move and made him have a change of heart.

It has been suggested that the Blaugrana are open to the arrangement as it would ease their wage bill and put them in a better position to land their preferred attacking target Memphis Depay from Olympique Lyonnais, to whom they have been heavily linked.

A report in the Daily Record earlier this month claimed that United and Barca were negotiating for a season-long loan deal for the former Borussia Dortmund player, while earlier this week Diario AS reported that the transfer could be a permanent deal.

Dembele has not featured for Barcelona’s first-team since November – and did not play at all under former boss Quique Setien – due to long-term injuries while his fitness has blighted his time at the Camp Nou since his 2017 switch from Dortmund.

The France international – who has been plagued by injuries since moving to the Camp Nou in the summer of 2017 – pulled up in the 25th minute of the clash against his former club Dortmund in late November and has not featured since.

In three years he has suffered seven muscle injuries at the Camp Nou.

Dembele has made 74 Barcelona first-team appearances, scoring 19 goals and 17 assists, and has been identified by United as an alternative to Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund.