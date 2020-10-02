Barcelona fail with appeal against Clement Lenglet suspension for Sevilla clash

Barcelona have failed with their appeal to have Clement Lenglet’s suspension overturned following his red card against Celta Vigo.

The central defender was sent off for a second yellow card in the first half of Thursday night’s victory for Ronald Koeman’s side in Vigo following an arm to the face of Celta midfielder Denis Suarez.

Despite the Frenchman’s red card, the Blaugrana eased to a three-goal victory but will face a much tougher test as they take on Sevilla – Lenglet’s former club – this weekend.

Diario Sport have now confirmed that, despite Barcelona appealing against the suspension, the Competition Committee of the Spanish FA have approved the decision.

That decision means that the Catalan giants are likely to start Uruguayan central defender Ronald Araujo alongside Gerard Pique in the fixture against the Andalusian side.

Samuel Umtiti and Jean-Clair Todibo remain unavailable for Barcelona and they have a genuine shortage of options in the position.