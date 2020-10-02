Barcelona edging closer to no confidence vote in president Bartomeu

Barcelona are edging closer to holding a vote of no confidence against club president Josep Maria Bartomeu with over 10,000 signatures now verified.

20,687 votes were gathered for the motion against the supremo, passing the threshold of 16,250 signatures – so over 4,400 would need to be false in order to stop the process.

A rigorous process is now taking place over the course of ten days to verify the signatures and allow a motion to either be held or withdrawn.

Marta Plana and Jordi Argemí are representing the board in the process, while the representative of the Catalan Football Federation (FCF) is Josep Maria Vallbona.

Jordi Farré and Josep Triadó, the first two signatories of the motion, are also involved along with Joan Trayter, Síndic of the ‘soci’, but he will not hold a vote despite having a say in the conversation.

The position of Bartomeu at Barcelona has come under great scrutiny in recent times following a trophyless campaign combined with Lionel Messi’s attempted forced exit from the club, which the board blocked.

Earlier this month, Catalan police accused the beleaguered club supremo on corruption charges, although Bartomeu continues to deny such allegations.

His term as club president will end next year with elections called for March, but a group of fans want to force an earlier exit this year, as per Diari Catalunya.

Bartomeu has held the position for two terms but he will nominate a ‘continuity’ candidate who is close to the incumbent and comes from a side of the club’s board which is viewed as more conservative.

The Catalan entrepreneur started in the role in 2014, following the resignation of Sandro Rosell – who was his close friend and associate who served as his vice-president.

All candidates come from different sections within the club’s hierarchy, with differing views on how the club should be run and what it stands for.