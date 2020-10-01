Real Madrid forward Mayoral to join Roma on loan deal

Real Madrid forward Borja Mayoral is set to join Roma on a season-long loan deal with a purchase option, according to multiple reports.

Both Marca and Cadena Cope are among the outlets to underline the details, with the Spaniard set to join the Serie A outfit for the 2020/21 campaign.

💥 Informa @AranchaMOBILE 🇮🇹 @Mayoral_Borja saldrá cedido a la @OfficialASRoma 💰 Habrá opción de compra por parte del conjunto italiano pic.twitter.com/E8C76B84f3 — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) October 1, 2020

The Spaniard has featured for just 22 minutes this campaign and has lost prominence to Luka Jovic, who was also in the discussions with Roma before they moved instead for the Madrid youth product.

Mayoral, 23, bagged eight goals in La Liga for Levante last campaign and is entering the final year of his contract in the Spanish capital.

The striker has scored seven goals across 31 first team appearances in the Spanish capital but has spent three of the past four campaigns out on loan.

Mayoral bagged two goals in 21 appearances in a loan spell at Wolfsburg in 2016-17 before returning to Madrid the following campaign – where he scored seven goals including four in La Liga.

The Spaniard netted 13 goals in 67 appearances for Levante, who had been a cluster of clubs linked with a permanent move this summer.