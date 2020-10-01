Barcelona La Liga

Man City reject Barcelona midfielder Rafinha in Eric Garcia negotiations

Barcelona offered midfielder Rafinha Alcantara to Manchester City in their negotiations to sign defender Eric Garcia, report Catalan radio station RAC1.

It is said that the Blaugrana offered €8m upfront for Garcia alongside a further €2m in add-ons, plus the transfer of Rafinha included in part of the deal.

However, the English side rejected such a proposal and instead want a straight-up €20m for the central defender – a price which has dropped from their original demands of €30m.

Rafinha, 27, spent the previous campaign on a season long loan deal at Celta Vigo from the Camp Nou – where he made 90 first-team appearances – and he spent the second half of the 2017/18 season on loan at Inter, but has now returned.

Rafinha played 30 games for the Galician club last season – 29 in La Liga and one in the Copa del Rey – scoring four goals and providing one assist.

