La Liga round up: Nine-man Cadiz win at Athletic Bilbao, Sevilla late goal beats Levante

Newly-promoted Cadiz secured a memorable victory away at Athletic Club Bilbao despite ending the match with nine men after having two players sent off.
After a goalless first half in the San Mames, the visitors had right-back Carlos Akapo sent-off but they hit the front when Unai Nunez inadvertently put through his own net.
🔴💛 #AthleticCádiz #LaLigaSantander
0-1 | ¡¡¡FINAAAAAAAAL EN SAN MAMÉS!!! #LLNSN pic.twitter.com/228XIT7PeU
— Cádiz Club de Fútbol (@Cadiz_CF) October 1, 2020
Alvaro Negredo (pictured) was then dismissed as Alvaro Cervera’s side finished with nine players, but held on against a late barrage of Athletic pressure to secure a vital three points.
It was Cadiz’s second successive away victory – the first time they have completed that achievement in the top flight since 1994 – and means they now have six points from their opening four games.
Elsewhere, Sevilla made it two wins from two in La Liga – following their late win at Cadiz on Sunday – as Youssef En-Nesyri netted a last gasp goal to secure a 1-0 home win against Levante.