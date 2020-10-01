Done deal: Barcelona confirm signing of Sergino Dest from Ajax

Barcelona have confirmed the signing of United States international defender Sergino Dest from Ajax.

The deal has been processed for an initial €21m alongside a further €5m in add-ons, with the player penning a five-year contract with a €400m release clause.

Dest had been said to be an option for the club, as last week Barcelona had reportedly identified three possible replacements for Nelson Semedo, who was the only specialist right-back in the club’s first-team squad and has now joined Wolves in a permanent deal while Moussa Wague has left for PAOK.

Dest, 19, has already been capped three times by his national despite spending his childhood in the Netherlands and has risen quickly through the ranks at Ajax since joining the club in 2018.

Dest only made his debut for the Dutch giants first team last season and he has clocked up 38 appearances, scoring twice.

The teenager is said to be capable of playing on either side of the defence, although is most comfortable on the right side, and is one of the highest rated players in the Eredivisie.

Dest committed his national future to the United States in October 2019 having made his debut against Mexico the previous month.