Champions League group stage draw: La Liga teams discover fate

Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Sevilla have all discovered their Champions League groups for the 2020/21 campaign.

The competition’s record winners Real Madrid have been handed a tough group including Shakhtar Donestk, Inter – last season’s defeated Europa League finalists – and Borussia Monchengladbach.

Barcelona, who have not reached a final since winning the trophy in 2015, have been drawn against Italian champions Juventus but should be strong favourites to progress in a group also containing Dynamo Kiev and Ferencvaros.

Europa League winners Sevilla have a tough group as they have been pitted alongside Chelsea, Krasnodar and Rennes, while Atletico Madrid – who were defeated in last season’s quarter finals – match up with holders Bayern Munich, RB Salzburg and Lokomotiv Moscow.

Group A: Bayern Munich, Atlético Madrid, RB Salzburg, Lokomotiv Moscow

Group B: Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donestk, Inter, Borussia Monchengladbach

Group C: FC Porto, Man City, Olympiakos, Marseille

Group D: Liverpool, Ajax, Atalanta, Midtjylland

Group E: Sevilla, Chelsea, Krasnodar, Rennes

Group F: Zenit, Dortmund, Lazio, Club Brugge,

Group G: Juventus, Barcelona, Dynamo Kiev, Ferencvaros

Group H: PSG, Man Utd, RB Leipzig, Istanbul Basaksehir