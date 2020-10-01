Atletico Madrid forward Lemar set to join RB Leipzig

Atletico Madrid forward Thomas Lemar is closing in on penning a season-long loan arrangement with German club RB Leipzig, according to a report in L’Equipe.

Lemar, 24, is no longer a regular in Diego Simeone’s side and did not score nor register an assist last campaign and now looks set to be moved on in the closing days of the transfer window.

The Frenchman became Atleti’s club record signing – but has since been displaced by Joao Felix – when he joined the club from Monaco in the summer of 2018 in a €70m deal but the move has not gone to plan.

Atleti are operating at the maximum of their wage budget, meaning that they must sell before they can rejuvenate their squad and the exit of Lemar is said to be fundamental.

It follows a report earlier this month that the winger had rejected Porto as he favoured a move to the Premier League, but he now appears to be set for the Bundesliga instead.