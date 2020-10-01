Atletico Madrid and Manchester United linked to Crystal Palace winger Zaha

Atletico Madrid have been linked with a late move for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha in this transfer window.

The Guardian journalist Ed Aarons highlights how Atleti could be an option for the Ivorian international, who is said to be open to an exit from Selhurst Park this summer.

Told that Wilfried Zaha’s chances of leaving Crystal Palace in this window are likely to rest on Man United or Atlético Madrid pursuing their interest. United have 25% sell-on clause for Zaha while Atlético move would be dependant on them selling Thomas Lemar — Ed Aarons (@ed_aarons) October 1, 2020

It is claimed that the winger’s potential move to Los Rojiblancos would be dependent on the club offloading Thomas Lemar, as reports on Thursday claimed he was closing in on a loan switch to RB Leipzig.

Manchester United – who own a 25 percent sell-on clause for the winger, who spent the 2013/14 campaign at Old Trafford – are also said to potentially be in the frame for the player.

However, it is not thought that either side have made an official approach for the player and any deal could be dependant on other deals being processed in the coming days.

Th 27-year-old has made 365 appearances for Palace across two spells with the club.

