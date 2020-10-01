Ansu Fati La Liga top scorer and has scored 11 goals from 16 shots in Barcelona career

Barcelona teenage star Ansu Fati is the new top scorer in La Liga and his goal at Celta Vigo was his 11th goal for the club in just 16 shots on goal.

As outlined by a report in Marca, the 17-year-old has now equalled Bojan Krkic and is one short of the tally of Pablo Pombo Quintana , who in the 33-34 season became the player with the most goals scored before he turned 18.

Ansu Fati ha disparado 16 veces a puerta con el primer equipo del Barça. Ha marcado 11 goles. pic.twitter.com/AKktd5glTM — Sphera Sports (@SpheraSports) October 1, 2020

Fati was the star of the show in the Blaugrana’s first game of the 2020-21 campaign, with two goals in Sunday’s 4-0 win over Villarreal.

He then opened the scoring with a well-placed shot in Thursday night’s comfortable win over Celta Vigo.

The Spain international picked up where he left off from 2019-20, when he netted eight goals in 33 appearances and he looks set to play a greater role this campaign.

Following the exit of Luis Suarez to Atletico Madrid last week, Fati’s first team opportunities have been boosted, with Koeman set to rotate between him and Ousmane Dembele alongside Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann.