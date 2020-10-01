10-man Barcelona comfortable three-goal winners at Celta Vigo in La Liga

Barcelona continued their 100 percent winning start in La Liga with a comfortable three-goal victory at Celta Vigo on Thursday night, despite playing the majority of the encounter with 10 men.

Ansu Fati had given Ronald Koeman’s side the early lead – his 11th goal for Barcelona with just 16 shots on goal – but the visitors had central defender Clement Lenglet sent-off three minutes before the break.

Brilliant from Lionel Messi to double Barca's lead

It was the most difficult period of the game for the Blaugrana, who had Gerard Pique’s red card minutes earlier overturned by VAR due to an offside in the build-up.

However, the Catalan side bossed the second half of the game – Celta’s Lucas Olaza inadvertently put the ball into his own net seven minutes after the break, before Lionel Messi’s effort was disallowed for a marginal offside call.

Sergi Roberto wrapped up the scoring late in injury time to record Barcelona’s first victory in Vigo in their last seven visits.