Valencia make loan move for Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater

Valencia have made a move to sign Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater on a season-long loan deal, according to reports in Spain.

Diario AS cites Radio Sport Valencia as reporting that the Englishman is the latest target to emerge from the Mestalla.

Drinkwater moved to Stamford Bridge from Leicester in the summer of 2017 but has made just 23 first-team appearances before loan spells at Burnley and Aston Villa, which yielded a total of six outings combined.

To date, Los Che are yet to make any first-team signings despite a host of exits this summer.

The exits of club captain Dani Parejo and Francis Coquelin to Villarreal from Los Che were confirmed last month, following the exit of star winger Ferran Torres to Manchester City and striker Rodrigo Moreno has joined Leeds.

Furthermore, Cristiano Piccini has joined Atalanta on loan, Ezequiel Garay did not have his contract renewed and the loan deals for Jaume Costa and Alessandro Florenzi both expired.

Reports mean that the financial uncertainty means Los Che must slash their wage budget by a whopping 40 percent ahead of next season, with 12 first-team players at the club said to be up for sale this summer.