Real Madrid squad have special relationship with Alfredo Di Stefano stadium

Real Madrid play their first home match of the 2020/21 campaign at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano – home of their Castilla team – but most of their matchday squad is already familiar with the ground.

Los Blancos played all their matches in their reserve side’s stadium following the return of the 2019/20 season in June, with a run of victories that propelled them to the league title.

10 Madrid players from their 23-man squad for this week’s clash against Real Valladolid played at the stadium for the club’s Castilla side, who of course were previously managed by first-team boss Zinedine Zidane.

As outlined by a report in Marca, Dani Carvajal, Nacho Fernandez, Martin Odegaard, Casemiro, Fede Valverde and Lucas Vazquez are among the players who first made an impression in Spain’s third tier for the side in the stadium.

Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior also were first introduced to Spanish football through the Castilla side, and will play a part in Wednesday night’s clash.