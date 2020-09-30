Real Madrid line-up against Valladolid: Jovic, Odriozola and Marcelo among surprise starters

Striker Luka Jovic has retained his place in the Real Madrid starting XI for Wednesday night’s clash against Real Valladolid at Estadio Alfredo di Stefano tonight in La Liga.

The Serbian striker only started four league matches in total last season – his debut campaign in Spain – but is now selected for the second successive game after playing 72 minutes in Saturday’s victory at Real Betis.

Jovic is one of a number of surprise rotations made by boss Zinedine Zidane, with full-back duo Alvaro Odriozola and Marcelo replacing Dani Carvajal and Ferland Mendy respectively.

Odriozola also only started four league games last season for Los Blancos before spending the second half of the campaign at Bayern Munich, while Marcelo lost his prominence to Mendy in the selection.

Luka Modric replaces the injured Toni Kroos in central midfield while Isco also is selected ahead of Martin Odegaard, whom he replaced at half-time in Saturday’s win in Seville.

Eden Hazard is unavailable for the game after being ruled out with a fresh injury.