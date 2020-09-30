Philippe Coutinho reinvented at Barcelona and entrusted in playmaker role

Philippe Coutinho has reinvented himself at Barcelona this season and has been entrusted in the new playmaker role by new boss Ronald Koeman.

Coutinho had been expected to leave permanently this summer but his agent has appeared to confirm he is staying at Barcelona beyond this transfer window and Marca have now detailed his new role at the Camp Nou.

The Brazilian scored 11 goals in 34 appearances for Bayern Munich on a season-long loan spell at Bayern Munich last campaign but is now back at the Blaugrana and started in the playmaker role for Koeman’s team in Sunday’s 4-0 win over Villarreal.

The report details how he made 43 successful passes from an attempted 47 while he was also successful in the three dribbles he attempted on the pitch.

Coutinho assisted Ansu Fati for the Blaugrana’s second goal and it is said that the exit of Luis Suarez will give him a new lease of life at the club, where he could now establish himself as a star.