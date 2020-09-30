Luis Suarez makes first Atletico Madrid start at Huesca, partnering Joao Felix in attack

Luis Suarez is making his first start as an Atletico Madrid player for Diego Simeone’s side’s trip to Huesca on Wednesday evening in La Liga.

The Uruguayan striker is starting in attack for Los Rojiblancos alongside young Portuguese star Joao Felix, with Diego Costa named on the bench.

Suarez starred for Atleti in his 20-minute cameo appearance in Sunday’s 6-1 victory against Granada; he netted two goals, assisted another and also won a penalty, which was subsequently overturned by VAR.

There is plenty of attacking threat in Atleti’s starting XI with winger Vitolo also starting alongside Marcos Llorente, who has developed into a genuine goal-scoring threat for the side in recent months.

Mario Hermoso partners Felipe Monteiro in the heart of defence, flanked by the usual full-back duo of Kieran Trippier and Renan Lodi.

Thomas Partey and Saul Niguez are anchoring midfielder for the trip to Huesca, who have two points from their opening three matches.