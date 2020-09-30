La Liga: Vinicius Junior wins game for below par Real Madrid against Valladolid

A goal from second half substitute Vinicius Junior was enough for Real Madrid to edge out a stubborn Real Valladolid side at Estadio Alfredo di Stefano in Wednesday night’s La Liga.

The Brazilian forward missed out on a spot in Zinedine Zidane’s starting line-up but replaced Luka Jovic before the hour mark and his impact was almost instant.

WHAT A SAVE… and then off the bar! 🙀 It remains 0-0 in Madrid – watch FREE on #LaLigaTV with promo code 𝗟𝗔𝗟𝗜𝗚𝗔𝗜𝗦𝗕𝗔𝗖𝗞. 📺 https://t.co/qTyciS8dMP pic.twitter.com/aYbRpLOIK7 — LaLigaTV (@LaLigaTV) September 30, 2020

It was a scrappy goal that was indicative of the game, although Valladolid this time – in what was otherwise an exemplary display of defensive resilience – could not clear their lines and allowed Vinicius to net from close range.

This was not a vintage display from Los Blancos and whilst they largely had reasonable control of proceedings, this was a game that was finely balanced throughout and in which Thibaut Courtois made several fine stops.

The result keeps Valladolid in the relegation zone – with two points from their opening four games – while Madrid are now third with seven points from three matches.