La Liga: Atletico Madrid held to scoreless draw by newly-promoted Huesca

Atletico Madrid were held to a frustrating scoreless draw at newly-promoted Huesca during Wednesday evening’s clash in La Liga.

Diego Simeone’s side enjoyed the lion’s share of possession throughout the encounter but failed to break down a resolute Huesca, who have now collected three points from their opening four matches back in Spain’s top -flight.

Atleti’s best opportunity of the game came a minute from time, when a goalmouth scramble led to the ball falling to Joao Felix, but the Portuguese star’s close-range effort was stopped by Huesca goalkeeper Andres Fernandez, who was impressive throughout.

Felix was the constant in Atleti’s attack but his starting partner Luis Suarez could not build on his impressive debut, as he was replaced after 62 minutes by Diego Costa.

However, Costa could not make any meaningful difference to the game and the home side created chances in the second half through Dimitris Siovas and Shinji Okazaki.

Atleti are now on four points from their opening two games following Sunday’s 6-1 victory against Granada.