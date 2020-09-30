Former Barcelona star Neymar owes Spanish state €34.6m in debt and fines

Former Barcelona star Neymar owes €34.6m to the Spanish state in unpaid taxes and debt accumulation, according to accounts revealed by El Mundo Deportivo.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward is said to owe the Spanish Treasury a grand total of €34,624.26.60 as of December 31, 2019, and as published on Wednesday.

Now aged 28, Neymar starred for the Catalan giants between 2013 and 2017 before joining Paris Saint-Germain in a world record transfer worth €222m.

A number of lower league Spanish football clubs also appear on the list of those who are in debt to the Treasury.

Real Murcia appear with the biggest debt of €10.7m while Hercules have an outstanding liability of €3.7m, Lleida Sportiu €1.5m, Real Jaén, €1.2m and Reus Deportiu with €1.1m.

Former Barcelona and Real Zaragoza defender Gabriel Milito is also said to remain in debt to the Spanish state, with his outstanding amount outlined at €1.8m.