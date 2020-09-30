Bayern Munich want Xabi Alonso as their future boss

Bayern Munich CEO Karl Heinz Rummenigge has identified the club’s former midfielder Xabi Alonso as a future manager of their team.

The 38-year-old is currently at the helm of Real Sociedad’s B team who compete in the Segunda B – the regionalised third tier of Spanish football.

A former central midfielder, Alonso spent the final three years of his playing career at the Bavarian champions, accumulating 117 first-team appearances between 2014 and 2017, helping the club to win three successive Bundesliga titles.

“I think Xabi Alonso will be an interesting coach for Bayern at some point in the future,” Rummenigge told German media outlet Bild, as per Diario AS.

“He’s a great guy, a smart guy. Xabi has that empathy that you need especially with today’s generation of players.”

The former central midfielder secured his requisite coaching badges in 2018 and was subsequently appointed as coach of Real Madrid’s Under-14 team, before moving to take up the position at La Real’s B team last summer.

By coaching the Madrid youth team for the entire season, Alonso obtained his UEFA Pro Licence which opened up a number of other positions and he is now held in high regard in coaching circles in Spain.