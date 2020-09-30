Ajax defender Sergino Dest completes Barcelona medical ahead of signing

Ajax defender and United States international Sergino Dest has passed a medical at Barcelona on Wednesday and will be confirmed as a signing on Friday.

The details are reported by ESPN and whilst no fee is mentioned, previous reports have claimed that the deal will be processed in the region of €25m.

Sergino Dest has had his medical at Barcelona. Will be unveiled on Friday – five-year deal with Barca paying €20m with €5m in add-ons. @moillorens @samuelmarsden — Tom Hamilton (@tomhamiltonespn) September 30, 2020

Dest had been said to be an option for the club, as last week Barcelona had reportedly identified three possible replacements for Nelson Semedo, who was the only specialist right-back in the club’s first-team squad and has now joined Wolves in a permanent deal while Moussa Wague has left for PAOK.

Dest, 19, has already been capped three times by his national despite spending his childhood in the Netherlands and has risen quickly through the ranks at Ajax since joining the club in 2018.

Dest only made his debut for the Dutch giants first team last season and he has clocked up 38 appearances, scoring twice.

The teenager is said to be capable of playing on either side of the defence, although is most comfortable on the right side, and is one of the highest rated players in the Eredivisie.

Dest committed his national future to the United States in October 2019 having made his debut against Mexico the previous month.