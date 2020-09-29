Villarreal star Francis Coquelin suffers injury setback

Villarreal midfielder Francis Coquelin is set to miss up to a month of action after suffering a hamstring injury in the 4-0 defeat against Barcelona last weekend.

The Frenchman has started all three of Villarreal games at the start of the 2020-21 La Liga season, but he was withdrawn at half time at the Camp Nou with an injury.

According to report from Marca, the former Arsenal man will miss a minimum of three weeks with the problem, alongside fellow injury concerns Alberto Moreno, Ruben Pena and Alfonso Pedraza.

Former Leicester City midfielder Vicente Iborra is set to fill in for Coquelin in the coming weeks, as Unai Emery’s side face a testing run of domestic games.

The Yellow Submarine head to Alaves in midweek La Liga action tomorrow, before playing host to neighbours Valencia this weekend, followed by games against Cadiz, Real Valladolid, Getafe and Real Madrid after the conclusion of the international break.