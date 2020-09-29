Real Madrid will keep quartet of strikers for the season

Real Madrid are not going to be forced into moving on any of their four strikers this transfer window with Luka Jovic, Borja Mayoral and Mariano Diaz all potentially staying, report Marca.

Karim Benzema is the established striker at the club with none of the three others likely to dislodge him in the starting line-up under Zinedine Zidane season.

All three of the others have had interest from other clubs but no agreements have been found and it is increasingly likely each will stay.

Mayoral, 23, bagged eight goals in La Liga for Levante last campaign and is entering the final year of his contract in the Spanish capital.

The striker has scored seven goals across 31 first team appearances in the Spanish capital but has spent three of the past four campaigns out on loan.

Mayoral bagged two goals in 21 appearances in a loan spell at Wolfsburg in 2016-17 before returning to Madrid the following campaign – where he scored seven goals including four in La Liga.

The Spaniard netted 13 goals in 67 appearances for Levante, and had been linked to a cluster of clubs this summer.

Jovic was signed from Frankfurt in a reported €60m deal last summer but has struggled to settle in the Spanish capital, where he started just four La Liga games and netted two league goals last campaign.

Dominican striker Mariano did not start a game in any competition last season – with just five fleeting substitute appearances, although he did clinch an El Clasico victory over Barcelona with a late second goal, moments after coming on.

Mariano starred in his sole campaign at French club Lyon – whom he played for between his Madrid stints – netting 21 goals in all competitions before his return to Madrid in 2018.

