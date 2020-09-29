Manchester United poised to sign Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele – report

Manchester United are negotiating with Barcelona to sign their forward Ousmane Dembele in a deal between €50m-60m, report Diario AS.

It is said by the report that such a deal would allow the Blaugrana to land forward Memphis Depay from Olympique Lyonnais, to whom they have been heavily linked.

🚨 ÚLTIMA HORA

🔵🔴 Dembélé esta cerca del United y es la llave para Depay

✈️ El francés se irá al Manchester por entre 50 y 60 millones de euros para que el holandés del Olympique recale en el Camp Nouhttps://t.co/bZXZmI80mq — Diario AS (@diarioas) September 29, 2020

A report in the Daily Record earlier this month claimed that United and Barca were negotiating for a season-long loan deal for the former Borussia Dortmund player.

Dembele has not featured for Barcelona’s first-team since November – and did not play at all under former boss Quique Setien – due to long-term injuries while his fitness has blighted his time at the Camp Nou since his 2017 switch from Dortmund.

In three years he has suffered seven muscle injuries at the Camp Nou.

Dembele has made 74 Barcelona first-team appearances, scoring 19 goals and 17 assists, and has been identified by United as an alternative to Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund.