Lucas Torreira’s agent set for Atletico Madrid transfer talks

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has potentially moved a step closer to joining Atletico Madrid, after his agent reportedly jetted into the Spanish capital for talks over a move.

The Uruguayan international has been strongly linked with a summer move to Diego Simeone’s side, on a season long loan deal, after falling out of favour under Mikel Arteta.

According to reports from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, via the Daily Express, Torreira could join the La Liga club before the transfer window closes on October 5.

The main stumbling block to an agreement is Atletico Madrid’s commitment to a stand alone loan move, but Arsenal are still open to negotiating a full transfer in the region of €25m for the former Sampdoria star.

Torreira has struggled to nail down a regular first team role at the Emirates Stadium following his 2018 arrival from Italy, with 63 Premier League appearances, with the majority coming as a substitute option.