Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara tests positive for Covid-19

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now entering a period of self-isolation.

The club confirmed the news on Tuesday evening, with the Spain international now embarking on a period of quarantine and separation from others until he is clear of the virus.

Thiago Alcantara has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently self-isolating according to the necessary guidelines. The club has, and will continue to follow, all protocols relating to COVID-19 and Thiago will remain in self-isolation for the required period of time. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 29, 2020

Signed this summer in a deal from Bayern Munich, the midfield maestro was unavailable for Monday night’s Premier League victory over Arsenal, with no reason disclosed at the time but which has now been confirmed.

The central midfielder is now poised to miss the Reds EFL Cup clash against Arsenal this week and will also be unavailable for the upcoming Premier League encounter against Aston Villa this weekend.

Thiago debuted for Jurgen Klopp’s side in a two-goal victory at Chelsea earlier this month, in which he appeared as a second half substitute.

The experienced midfielder is expected to return to action against Everton in the Merseyside derby next month.

Image via Marca