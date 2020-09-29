Europa League Granada

Granada’s European clash with Malmo repeats clash when the three Maradona players starred together

Granada will play Malmo this week in the Europa League qualification stage as they aim for a place in the group stage in their first ever season of European competition.

However, as detailed by Marca, this particular fixture is one of the most famous in the history of the Andalusian club and it dates back to a friendly clash in 1987.

That day, Diego Maradona played for Granada alongside his two brothers Hugo and Lalo, the latter of whom went on to sign for the Spanish side.

It was the only time the three Argentine brothers played alongside each other in a professional game with Lalo and Diego – from a free-kick – finding the net in a 3-2 win.

Diego played for Napoli at the time but featured for other sides in non-competitive fixtures in return for large sums of money, but he volunteered to play in this encounter for free.

Whilst Lalo signed for Granada from Boca Juniors, the Spanish team were relegated that season to the third tier and that sparked a 22-year spell in the wilderness before their return to Segunda in 2010 and later promotion to La Liga.

Image via @LaloMaradona

Posted by

Tags Diego Maradona

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.